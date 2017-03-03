Time running out for Cork punter to claim €1m Lotto prize

The winner(s) of a €1m National Lottery Christmas Millionaire Raffle has less than one month left to claim the prize, Lotto chiefs have warned.

The winning Christmas Millionaire ticket (number 179740) was bought at the Topaz Service Station on Lower Tivoli Road in Cork on December 21, 2016.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize in person at National Lottery Headquarters on Abbey Street in Dublin. The claim deadline for this prize is Friday March 31, 2017.

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets, sign the back of winning tickets, and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.