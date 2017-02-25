Ticknock Forest to be preserved following concerns raised

Coillte has decided to halt the felling of trees in Ticknock Forest in Dublin after a number of groups raised concerns.

The Forest was initially planted for commercial purposes but has become popular with walkers and mountain bikers.

There are now calls for Coillte to convert 2,500 acres of forest in the Dublin mountains into a national park.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says we need to look at the recreational value of forests, like Ticknock, around the country: "About 160,000 people go up there every year, cycling, walking, walking a dog, horse-riding, orienteering.

"It is far more valuable as part of a national park as part of a forest park than it is chopping down all those trees for lumber.

"They would only make €200,000 from knocking down all those trees and we think it is much better to preserve it as a natural park."