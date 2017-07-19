Thunder storms leave parts of Ireland with no power as drivers urged to heed rainfall warning

Back to Ireland Home

Parts of the country are without power after last night's thunder storms.

A lightning strike set a house on fire in Galway.

Two units of the fire service were called to a home in Barna at around 1.30am this morning.

They spent just over two hours at the scene and brought the fire under control.

Staff with ESB Networks are "very busy" this morning as they deal with the aftermath of the storms.

Large faults have been reported in Bandon and Castlelack, Co. Cork, as well as parts of Kerry.

Met Eireann has issued a new warning for motorists to drive carefully amid a Status Yellow Rainfall warning issued for the country until 9pm tonight.

They say there is risk of thunder and localised flooding today.

It comes after a Status Orange Thunder Warning was issued for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford last night.

There was also a Status Yellow Thunder Warning overnight for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.
KEYWORDS: weather, rain, storms, flood

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Ireland