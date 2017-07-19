Thunder storms leave parts of Ireland with no power as drivers urged to heed rainfall warning

Parts of the country are without power after last night's thunder storms.

A lightning strike set a house on fire in Galway.

Two units of the fire service were called to a home in Barna at around 1.30am this morning.

They spent just over two hours at the scene and brought the fire under control.

Staff with ESB Networks are "very busy" this morning as they deal with the aftermath of the storms.

Very busy this morning following #lightning storms for updates https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY IF NOT listed ring 1850372999 #staysafe — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) July 19, 2017

Large faults have been reported in Bandon and Castlelack, Co. Cork, as well as parts of Kerry.

Met Eireann has issued a new warning for motorists to drive carefully amid a Status Yellow Rainfall warning issued for the country until 9pm tonight.

Heavy rain/shwrs & thunder in S, W & SE spreading to all areas. Risk of localised flooding. Rain clearing N during eve. Highs 17 to 20 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2017

They say there is risk of thunder and localised flooding today.

It comes after a Status Orange Thunder Warning was issued for Munster, Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford last night.

With a number of weather warnings ⚠️ in place across the country today from @MetEireann Please drive carefully and #ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/aDrC9kEuDh — National Ambulance (@AmbulanceNAS) July 19, 2017

There was also a Status Yellow Thunder Warning overnight for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.