Threshold warns bedsits are not the solution to housing crisis

A leading housing charity has warned that re-introducing bedsits is not the solution to the housing crisis.

The organisation Threshold was responding to comments by Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who said he would consider bedsits as part of a review of the Rebuilding Ireland programme.

Chief Executive of the charity John-Mark McCafferty says bedsits were outlawed ten years ago, for very good reasons.

"Our concern is that a return to bedsits will mean a return to sub-standard accommodation and to homes that are non-complaiant from a fire safety point of view.

"Given that we're a couple of weeks after the Grenfell Tower fire, we don't want a situation which could encourage lower safety levels," he said.