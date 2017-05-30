Three young people escape after incident at Oberstown youth detention centre

Three young people escaped from Oberstown Youth Detention Facility last night.

One has since been apprehended and gardaí are continuing to search for the two others.

The three boys locked themselves into a room at the facility during an incident in which the director of Oberstown received an injury.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone explained what happened.

“Three young people took over a staff office. Staff came immediately and were negotiating with them. Eventually they managed to get out of the office and they absconded.

“While they were negotiating with the young people, the gardaí were called. The gardaí came soon after the children absconded, one has been caught and two are still missing.”