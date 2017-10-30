Three to appear in court in connection with Limerick stabbing

Three men are due to appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court at 2pm today in relation to an apparent stabbing in Rahen, Co Limerick last Saturday.

A man in his 30s was brought to University Hospital Limerick with apparent stab wounds following the incident, which occurred at around 2.30am on Ballycummin Road.

His condition is described as stable.

Gardaí arrested two men soon after the incident, one aged 19 and the other aged 20. Both were detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061-214340.