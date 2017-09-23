Three tickets have won six-figure sums in tonight's Lotto

There were three big winners in tonight's Lotto draw, although the jackpot, worth almost €3m, was not claimed.

One ticket has scooped €170,867 for matching five numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw, while there were winners of the main prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.

Lotto Results: Saturday, September 23, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 4
    • 9
    • 13
    • 22
    • 25
    • 37
    • 34



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 1
    • 6
    • 14
    • 18
    • 29
    • 37
    • 5



  • Lotto Results - Jackpot  €2,934,118

    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 30
    • 42
    • 44
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 11
    • 18
    • 28
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot  €250,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 23
    • 26
    • 42
    • 28



  • Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 9
    • 26
    • 27
    • 30
    • 42
    • 44
    • 17



  • Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 3
    • 5
    • 10
    • 11
    • 18
    • 28
    • 24



  • Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot  €125,000

    • 1
    • 3
    • 7
    • 23
    • 26
    • 42
    • 28



