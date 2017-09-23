Three tickets have won six-figure sums in tonight's Lotto
23/09/2017 - 20:53:18Back to Ireland Home
There were three big winners in tonight's Lotto draw, although the jackpot, worth almost €3m, was not claimed.
One ticket has scooped €170,867 for matching five numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw, while there were winners of the main prizes in the Lotto Plus 1 and Plus 2 draws.
Lotto Results: Saturday, September 23, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 4
- 9
- 13
- 22
- 25
- 37
- 34
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 1
- 6
- 14
- 18
- 29
- 37
- 5
Lotto Results - Jackpot €2,934,118
- 9
- 26
- 27
- 30
- 42
- 44
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 3
- 5
- 10
- 11
- 18
- 28
- 24
Lotto Plus 2 Results - Jackpot €250,000
- 1
- 3
- 7
- 23
- 26
- 42
- 28
Lotto 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 9
- 26
- 27
- 30
- 42
- 44
- 17
Lotto Plus 1 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
- 3
- 5
- 10
- 11
- 18
- 28
- 24
Lotto Plus 2 54321 Results - Jackpot €125,000
KEYWORDS: Lotto, Euromillions
- 1
- 3
- 7
- 23
- 26
- 42
- 28
Want us to email you the top news stories each lunchtime?
Most Read in Ireland
Plans unveiled for new Dublin suburb
Dublin's planned new suburb, Clonburris, will be about the size of Balbriggan, and have eight schools and two train stations, it was revealed today.
Authority rejects complaints over Lidl ad which refers to condoms and shows mother saying 'Jesus'
The Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland’s (ASAI) has found that 17 advertisements breached their code on the grounds of Misleading Advertising, Principles, Taste and Decency, Safety and Promotions.
Dublin principal calls for defibrillators in all schools after helping to save young pupil's life
A school principal in north Co Dublin is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a nine-year-old boy who collapsed in the yard.
Family and friends gather for funeral of much-loved commentator Jimmy Magee
Figures from the worlds of sport, politics and broadcasting joined family and friends of Jimmy Magee in Kilmacud, Dublin today for the funeral of the RTÉ sports commentator.
Here's what this weekend's weather will be like
It's Friday, and naturally our thoughts are turning to the weekend. Before you make any plans, however, we've gone ahead and checked the forecast for the next few days.
George Hook to helm new weekend show for Newstalk
Controversial broadcaster George Hook is to return to Newstalk to present a new weekend show from December onwards, the station confirmed today.
Latest: Michael O'Leary's 18-hour figure 'does not seem to have any basis in reality,' says union
LATEST: Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary's claim that short-haul pilots do not suffer fatigue from flying should be investigated over safety concerns, according to a trade union.
All private-sector workers will be auto-enrolled into pension scheme, says Taoiseach
The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced that all workers will be auto-enrolled into a pension scheme in just over three years' time.
Join the conversation - comment here