Three teenagers treated in hospital following north Dublin shooting

Three teenagers have been receiving hospital treatment after a shooting in north Dublin last night.

The attack happened shortly before 8pm in Shangan Green in Ballymun.

They were taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and Children's University Hospital, Temple Street, for treatment to what Gardaí described as minor injuries

The scene has been preserved and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.