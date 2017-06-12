Three teenagers hospitalised after shooting incident in Ballymun

Three teenagers have been hospitalised with “minor injuries” sustained in a shooting incident in Ballymun.

The incident occurred before 8pm at Shangan Green and involved three young males.

They have been taken to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital and Children's University Hospital, Temple Street, for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The scene is being preserved for a technical and forensic examination and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.