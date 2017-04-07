Three rescued from River Liffey last night
Three people were pulled from the River Liffey in Dublin last night.
The Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene after receiving a call at around 10.15pm.
Crews from HQ and Phibsboro rescued the three people, two were transferred to hospital.
Water rescue crews from HQ and Phibsboro, incl our boat, have rescued 3 people from the #Liffey at Essex Quay. 2 pts to hospital. #fireEMS pic.twitter.com/FBL6rjQuhr— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 6, 2017
