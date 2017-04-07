Three rescued from River Liffey last night

Three people were pulled from the River Liffey in Dublin last night.

The Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene after receiving a call at around 10.15pm.

Crews from HQ and Phibsboro rescued the three people, two were transferred to hospital.
