Three rescued by Irish Coastguard as yacht sinks off coast of Wexford

Three people have been rescued off the coast of County Wexford after their 37ft yacht sank this afternoon.

The coastguard helicopter from Waterford reached the two men and one woman within a half an hour of their may day call.

They were already in a life raft as their yacht had quickly plunged beneath the waters just off the Saltee Islands.

Declan Geoghegan from the Irish Coastguard explained how when the Coastguard from Waterford responded they rescued three people, two males and female.

"They didn't require medical attention ... the yacht was unable to be salvaged and is now sunk".