Three-quarters of students expect to find work in Ireland, says survey

Three out of four third-level students expect to find work in Ireland when they finish their course, according to a new survey.

A similar survey at the height of the recession in 2011 found that around half of that proportion of respondents expected to stay at home .

The poll by the Irish League of Credit Unions also found that two thirds are looking forward to a bright future in Ireland, compared to just 21% in 2011.

Emmet Oliver from the ILCU says the prospects for people starting third level are hugely improved.

"Now what they're looking at is having the choice and most of them are deciding that they're going to stay at home, they feel that there are jobs, the kind of jobs they want, and the jobs that relate to the course they're going to be undertaking at third level,

"So there's been a complete and utter chagearound there."

Almost a quarter of students are skipping lectures to keep up part time jobs during college.

The survey also shows that money pressures are having a negative impact on two thirds of students, however.

The study found students are fitting in an average 21-hour working week along with their studies.