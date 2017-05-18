Three quarters of Ireland's bathing waters 'excellent' quality
Three quarters of Ireland's bathing waters are of "excellent" quality for a third year in a row.
The figures from the EPA also show six beaches failed to meet the minimum mandatory standard and were classified as ‘poor'.
An EPA report, Bathing Water Quality in Ireland - A Report for the Year 2016 shows the quality of Ireland’s bathing waters remains very good with 130 of 140 meeting strict EU standards.
Speaking at the launch of the report, Dr Matt Crowe, Director of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Evidence and Assessment said: “All bathers are entitled to feel that they and their loved ones are safe from harm from the water they swim in when they spend a day at the beach.
"More needs to be done to provide a greater level of protection for bathers at beaches and other bathing areas vulnerable to pollution. It is simply unacceptable to have popular bathing areas classified as being of poor quality.”
- In 2016, 92.9% of bathing waters (130 of 140) complied with EU minimum standards and were classified as achieving at least ‘sufficient’ status.
- Three quarters of bathing waters (102 of 140, 72.9%) were classified as ‘excellent’.
- A further 18 (12.9%) were classified as ‘good’.
- 10 bathing areas (7.1%) were classified as being of ‘sufficient’ water quality but remain at risk of episodic pollution events.
- 1 bathing water (Ardmore) was classed as ‘changes’ pending full assessment of the performance of a new wastewater treatment plant.
- 6 bathing waters (4.3%) failed to meet the minimum required standard and were classified as being of ‘poor’ quality. These were Ballyloughane (Galway City Council); Merrion Strand (Dublin City Council); Loughshinny (Fingal County Council); Portrane (Fingal County Council); Tran a bhForbacha (Galway County Council); Clifden (Galway County Council).
