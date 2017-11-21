Three public sector unions to merge to form 'super union'

A new 'super union' is to be created representing more than 80,000 public service workers.

It involves the merging of three established unions - the CPSU, Impact and the PSEU.

The new union will be known as Fórsa.

Eoin Ronayne of the CPSU, thinks there is strength in numbers.

He said: "It clearly brings focus for people who in the past have had to negotiate seperately through separate organisations.

"It should streamline the negotiation process, improve representation and move the industrial muscle there as well."