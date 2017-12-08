Three people arrested after garda shot during planned search of house

By Joyce Fegan and Cormac O'Keeffe

Three people have been arrested after a garda and a civilian were shot during a planned search of a house in Dublin.

The garda was a member of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU) and was shot in the arm during the drug-related operation in Ballymun early yesterday morning.

His injuries are not life-threatening, nor are the civilian’s, who was shot in the shoulder and is understood to have been inside the property that gardaí were trying to gain access to.

The incident took place yesterday at approximately 7am and three arrests were made before lunchtime.

Two women and one man, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested. They are being detained in Clontarf, Swords, and Ballymun stations.

The ERU was trying to force an entrance into a house in Barnwell Drive.

It is understood officers were using an angle grinder to gain entry through a reinforced door at the back of a house when a number of shots were allegedly fired from inside the property.

The officers continued with their operation and gained entry to the house, where the second man, the civilian who was inside the property, received a gunshot to his arm.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination and the Garda Ombudsman has been notified, as is normal in situations like this where a garda’s issue weapon has been discharged.

The Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan wished the ERU officer a “speedy recovery” and said the incident highlighted the danger that members of An Garda Síochána face in the line of duty.

He said yesterday: “I learned with concern this morning that a member of An Garda Síochána was shot and injured in the course of a Garda operation in North Dublin.

“I wish him a full and speedy recovery. Incidents like this highlight the danger that can face members of An Garda Síochána in carrying out their duties.”

Deputy Commissioner of Policing and Security John Twomey raised the shooting at the beginning of the Oireachtas Justice Committee hearing yesterday morning.

He said a garda member had been “shot in the line of duty” and expressed his “best wishes” to the family.

Committee chairperson Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin joined in expressing his concern.

Independents4Change TD Clare Daly also echoed the remarks of sympathy while colleague Mick Wallace said he was “really sorry” to hear about the shooting.

“It’s horrific for him and everyone involved. I know a lot of guards and I understand how guards feel about their own members, so my condolences.”

Fine Gael deputy Colm Brophy said the incident showed that it meant to serve as a member of the force.

He said the public owed a “debt of gratitude” to the garda and gardaí generally.

“No other profession does a member go out to serve the community and put their life at risk,” he said.

This story first appeared in the [url=]Irish Examiner.[/url]