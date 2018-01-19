Three men to appear in court in connection with Sligo burglaries

Three men are to appear in a special court sitting tonight in connection with a number of burglaries yesterday.

They were arrested yesterday near Kinnegad, Co Westmeath in connection with burglaries in Co Sligo earlier the same day.

At approximately 1.40pm, gardaí disturbed a number of intruders following an alarm activation at a house in the Collooney area of Sligo.

The intruders fled from gardaí in a car. Details of the incident were circulated nationally.

During a follow-up operation involving a garda unit from Special Crime Operations assigned to Operation Thor supported by an air support unit, a car was stopped on the M4 near Kinnegad shortly before 5pm.

Three of the occupants of the car were arrested.

They will appear in Carrick-on-Shannon District Court at 9pm.

Gardaí in Sligo thanked members of the public for their assistance.

"Gardaí would continue to request members of the public to report suspicious behaviour in their localities to local gardaí," they said.