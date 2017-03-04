Three men remain in custody following Carlow drugs seizure

Three men remain in Garda custody following a drugs seizure worth around €220,000 in County Carlow.

Gardaí discovered 7 Kilos of Cannabis Herb and 100 cannabis plants at a house at Borlum Wood on the Green Road in Carlow town at around 8pm last night.

Two men in their 50s and a man in his 30s, all Lithuanian nationals, were arrested at the scene.

They are being questioned at Carlow Garda Station.