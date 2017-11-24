Three men jailed for Limerick burglaries where pensioners were stabbed and beaten

Three men have been given long jail sentences for two aggravated burglaries in which three pensioners were tied up, stabbed and beaten in Limerick.

In a separate robbery, a family was tied up in their home.

53-year-old Patrick Roche from Kilcronan Close, Clondalkin in Dublin, and his son, 24-year-old Philip Roche, were jailed for 17 years and 15 years respectively.

Patrick Roche

Patrick Roche's son-in-law, 37-year-old Alan Freeman, from Pearse Park, Tipperary town, was jailed for 14 years.

The final three years of each of the accused men's sentences were suspended.

The two incidents occurred in April and May of 2012 in Pallasgreen, Co Limerick.

Speaking afterwards, Tommie Creed, a brother of the three pensioners assaulted by the Roches, said he was happy with the sentences handed down.

“I was amazed by the sentences they got and (it’s) a pity there wouldn’t be more judges like him. (If there were) the country would be a safer place.”