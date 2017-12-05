Three men arrested in raid of unauthorised Traveller halting site in Cork

Three men have been arrested during a garda-led raid on an unauthorised Traveller halting site on the outskirts of Cork city this morning, writes Eoin English.

The multi-agency operation was mounted around 9.30am on a Traveller camp which has been established on the side of the N25 Cork to Midleton Road near Little Island.

Gardai investigating suspected criminal activity executed several search warrants and arrested three men at the scene.

They are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Several items of evidential interest have been seized.

Gardaí said searches and investigations are ongoing.
