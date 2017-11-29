Three men and woman charged after Bantry cocaine factory find are refused bail

By Noel Baker

Four people arrested and charged in connection with an alleged cocaine extraction laboratory will remain in Garda custody ahead of a court date next week.

The three men and one woman had been arrested at a property near Bantry last Sunday, with gardai telling Bandon District Court that bleached cocaine worth an estimated €70,000 was recovered at Seascape, Dromleigh during a search conducted by officers from the West Cork and Cork City Drug Units and the Garda Regional Support Unit.

Dean Gilsenan, of 2 Kilmahuddrick Green, Clondalkin in Dublin 22, his father, William Gilsenan, of the same address, Sean McManus of 32 Burrowfield Road in Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Molly Sloyan, of 4B Buenosaires, Benidorm in Alicante in Spain, each face two charges, under Section 3 and Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Molly Sloyan arriving at the Courthouse in Bandon, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan, insert: Provision

All four people had sought bail, having been formally arrested and charged on Tuesday night in Bandon and Bantry Garda Stations.

Addressing the court at today’s bail hearing Det Garda Andrew Manning of Bandon Garda Station said that on November 26 last members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit, the Cork City Drugs Unit and the Garda Regional Support Unit had executed a search warrant at Seascape in Dromleigh, Bantry.

Det Garda Manning said officers found a cocaine extraction laboratory at the property, with 1kg of bleached cocaine worth an estimated €70,000, pending analysis, found there.

Dean Gilsenan arriving at the Courthouse in Bandon, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The court also heard that isopropanol, a chemical used in the extraction process, was also found.

Judge Mary Dorgan was told four people at the property at the time of the search were detained for questioning.

Dean Gilsenan was arrested and shortly afterwards charged at Bandon Garda Station on Tuesday night and made no reply to the charges.

Sean McManus was arrested at Bantry Garda Station and charged shortly after, also on Tuesday night, and also made no reply to the charges.

William Gilsenan was arrested at Bantry Garda Station and charged shortly afterwards, also on Tuesday night, and made no reply to the charges.

William Gilsenan arriving at the Courthouse in Bandon, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan