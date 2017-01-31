Three men and a teenager in court this morning in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly

Three men are to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning in connection with the murder of Neil Reilly.

A fourth individual is to appear before The Children's Court, Smithfield, charged with similar offences.

The four males were arrested yesterday morning.

Neil Reilly was killed following two incidents that occurred on January 18, 2017.

At 4am, a number of shots were fired at a house at Liscairne Gardens, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and shortly after a collision resulted in a violent altercation involving at least five individuals.

Neil Reilly sustained serious injuries and died shortly after at James Connolly Memorial Hospital.