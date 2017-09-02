Three females attacked including 8-year-old in aggravated burglary in Co Down

The PSNI is appealing for witnesses to an aggravated burglary and serious assault in Banbridge, Co Down last night.

It was reported three men entered a property in the Bramblewood area shortly before 11pm last night.

Two females, aged 48 and 17, required hospital treatment for suspected fractures and other injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

It is also understood an 8-year-old girl was held down by one of the attackers, and is being treated for shock.