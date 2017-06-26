Three due in court after Gardaí targeting gangland activity seize €350k in Dublin
Three men are due before the courts this morning in connection with money laundering offences.
The men in their 40s were arrested in the Walkinstown area of Dublin on Saturday after €350,000 in cash was discovered.
It was found during searches across the capital in an operation targeting gangland activity.
They will appear before the the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am charged in connection with the investigation.