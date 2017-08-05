Three charged in connection with serious assault in Belfast
Three people have been charged in connection with a serious assault in Belfast yesterday morning.
Two men, aged 19 and 20 have been charged with attempted murder for their part in the attack, as well as a number of other charges including attempted grievous bodily harm.
The 19-year-old is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates court today, while the 20-year-old is due before the court on Monday.
An 18-year-old woman has also been charged with a number of offences including affray, assault and attempted criminal damage.
She is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on September 1.
