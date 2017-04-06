Three charged in connection with Offaly robbery
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery in Offaly on Tuesday.
Two males entered a shop in Cappincur armed with a knife and a hammer.
They threatened staff and left with a sum of money in a car with a third person.
Three people were then arrested in Clonard, Co Meath after ramming a Garda vehicle.
Two men and a woman, all aged in their 20's, are to appear before Portlaoise District Court this morning at 10.30am.
The three remain in Garda custody.