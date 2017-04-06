Three bikers plead guilty to 'ultimate insult' after violent robbery of rival's club jacket

By David Raleigh

Three Tipperary men violently robbed a rival biker of his motorcycle club jacket in a turf war involving bikers allegedly aligned to the notorious international Bandidos motorcycle club, a court heard today.

Alan "Cookie" McNamara, a former member of the Road Tramps Motorcycle Club (MC), and who had joined the Caballero MC, was "knocked to the ground" and stripped of his club patches by three Road Tramp members.

Gardaí told Limerick Circuit Court, this was the ultimate insult among biker gangs.

The robbery was captured on CCTV cameras outside Kelly's pub, Doon, Co Limerick, on June 19, 2015.

Seamus Duggan

The three defendants who pleaded guilty to robbing Mr McNamara, are: Seamus Duggan, (51), Ballyhane, Cappawhite; James McCormack, (41), Reddans Walk, Dundrum Road, Tipperary Town; and Raymond Neilon, (50), Commonaline, Cappawhite.

On the day in question, Mr McNamara and his wife, Mary, rode into Doon on Mr McNamara's motorbike, stopping off at Kelly's pub on the Main Street.

As Mr McNamara and his wife exited the bar, they were approached by the three defendants.

James McCormack admitted approaching Mr McNamara and questioning him over his wearing of the Caballero gang colours in what the Road Tramps considered its home patch.

Raymond Neilon

The court heard McCormack and Neilon punched the victim, dragging his jacket off him, whilst Mr Duggan "restrained" Mr McNamara's wife.

Mr McNamara was left "on all fours with his clothing in disarray," prosecuting counsel Michael Collins said.

McCormack claimed in garda statements that the Caballero MC had set up "in our area" and that the "word was they wouldn't be happy until they had taken over our club".

"The word was they had become a Bandidos supporter club, who are like Hells Angels. I was worried they would support the Bandidos," he told gardaí. "I took the jacket off (McNamara) to insult him."

McCormack said he returned to the Road Tramps clubhouse and "handed over" McNamara's jacket to the "President" of the Road Tramps.

James McCormack

Detective Garda Chris Coleman explained that the Caballeros formed in Tipperary but had since moved to a clubhouse in Limerick city. He said there had been an ongoing "rivalry between motorcycle gangs" in the region.

"The taking of ones motorcycle colours/jacket/patches is considered a significant insult. It is one of the major insults you can pay a fellow biker," he told the court.

The three defendants apologised for their actions.

Judge Tom O'Donnell said the robbery was "like something from a John Grisham novel involving international and local motorcycle clubs".

"I know there are structured motorcycle clubs, and I don't want to sound disrespectful, but these are adults for god sake," he said.

The fact that an adult goes back to their 'President' with a badge (jacket) in their hand as a token, is childish in the extreme; I'm flabbergasted...This was all because of a badge and a code of honour."

He said: "I find it a complete and utter nonsense that (the victim) was not able to go and have a drink with his wife and not be subjected to an assault and robbery, because that is what this is."

The three defendants were remanded on continuing bail for sentencing on October 3 and ordered the bring €2,000 each for a charity nominated by Mr McNamara.

The men's defence said the Road Tramps had recently raised €10,000 in a local charity bike run.

In response, judge O'Donnell said: "I appreciate the (Road Tramps) are involved in raising money for charity, but what I am dealing with here are three maverick members, who sought out another person to rob him in broad daylight."