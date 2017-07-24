Three attempts to fix ruptured water main in North East have failed, say Irish Water

Irish Water says three attempts to fix a water main in the North East have failed.

The utility is warning of further disruptions to supply after 30,000 households were left without water over the weekend.

The water main that supplies Staleen Water Treatment Plant ruptured on Friday. It now has to be rebuilt from scratch.

Local TD Fergus O'Dowd says it is a crisis.

"Restaurants can't open, shops won't be able to open, businesses won't be able to function, households can't function," he said.

"That is a real, absolute crisis and Irish Water have not shown that they have the capacity to deal with that issue. Hopefully they can resolve it."