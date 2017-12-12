Three arrested in connection with Mallow drugs seizure worth €150,000 due in court today

Three people arrested in connection with the siezure of drugs worth €150,000 are due in court in Mallow, Cork today.

They were detained when cannabis herb worth around €140,000 worth was found in an operation near Kanturk in North Cork on Friday.

Cocaine worth €10,000 was seized in Kerry during a follow up search.

A man and a woman both in their 40s and another man in his 30s are to appear before Mallow District Court later.