Three arrested in connection with Drogheda drugs find

Three people have been arrested after a drugs seizure in Drogheda this morning.

A substance, thought to be cocaine, along with a quantity of tablets were found during a search of a unit in an industrial estate.

Three men all in their mid-30s have been arrested in connection with this investigation are being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 – Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination.