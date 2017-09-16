Three arrested following a number of incidents in West Cork

Gardaí have arrested three men following a number of incidents in the Ballineen area of Co. Cork today.

The three men (two aged in their 30s, one in his 20s) were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning following reports of two burglaries and a number of criminal damages and theft from vehicle incidents.

They are currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

A female garda received a minor foot injury during the pursuit.

Three men are in custody after a spate of burglaries across West #Cork. A female garda was injured during a pursuit, and is in hospital — Eoin English (@EoinBearla) September 16, 2017

Gardaí have recovered property such as tools and household goods which can be reclaimed by owners at Bandon Garda Station.

Anyone with any information can contact Bandon Garda Station at 023-8852200, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.