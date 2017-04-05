Three arrested after Offaly robbery and Garda car rammed in Meath

Two males and a female have been arrested by Gardaí following a robbery in Offaly.

Two males, armed with a knife and a hammer, entered a shop in Cappincur yesterday evening around 9.25pm.

They threatened staff and left with a sum of money in a car with a third person.

The car then drove towards Dublin on the motorway.

Three people, two males and a female were later arrested near Clonard, Co Meath after ramming a Garda vehicle.

All three people, who are in their 20’s, are currently being detained under provisions of Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tullamore Garda Station.

The property taken and the weapons used have been recovered by Gardaí.