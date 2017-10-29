Three arrested after gardaí find drugs worth almost €300k in Cork

Gardaí have arrested three people and seized a quantity of drugs in an operation in Cork on Friday.

As part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of controlled substances in the Cork area, gardaí from Bandon searched a house at Presentation Terrace, Kinsale on October 27.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered: Ecstasy with a street value of approximately €54,000;

Cannabis herb with a street value of approximately €60,000

and Cocaine with a street value of approximately €175,000.

A man and a woman in their 40s and a man in his 20s were arrested and were detained at Bandon garda station under the provisions of section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The woman in her 40s and the man in his 20s have been released without charge and a file will be prepared fro the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his 40s is due to appear at a special sitting of Macroom District Court tomorrow at 6pm charged in relation to the seizure.