Three appear in court in connection with Dublin guns seizure

Update 3.04pm: Three men have appeared in court charged in connection with a significant weapons seizure in Dublin.

Fifteen guns and over a thousand rounds of ammunition were found when Gardaí raided a business park in Rathcoole on Tuesday.

A convoy of unmarked Garda cars with blacked out windows brought the three accused to the Criminal Courts of Justice this afternoon.

They are 56-year-old Declan Brady of The Park, St Wolstans Avenue in Celbridge, Co Kildare, James Walsh, (aged 33) of Wheatfield Avenue in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and Jonathan Harding (aged 44) of Kerdiff Avenue in Naas, Co Kildare.

They each face the same three charges: unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, the unlawful possession of five handguns and the unlawful possession of a silencer.

They are accused of committing the offences at Greenogue Business Park in Rathcoole, Dublin on Tuesday.

Judge Anthony Halpin heard there could be further serious charges brought but Gardaí are awaiting DPP directions.

None of the men applied for bail today and all three have been remanded in custody until next Wednesday.

Earlier:

Three men are due in court this afternoon in connection with a significant guns seizure in Dublin on Tuesday.

Fifteen firearms and 1,300 rounds of ammunition were seized at Greenogue industrial estate in Baldonnel during an operation targeting organised crime groups in Dublin.

Gardaí also seized a substantial amount of cash and documents related to bank accounts.

A fourth man arrested as part of this investigation has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.