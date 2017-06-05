Thousands to descend on Dublin for Women's Mini Marathon

Around 33,000 women are expected to take to the streets of Dublin today for the VHI Women's Mini Marathon.

Participants can run, jog or walk the 10km event.

From next year, the event will move to Sunday instead of the Bank Holiday Monday.

Kathy Enderson, CEO of the mini marathon advised those taking part to be well prepared.

"Please be in your zone by 1,30pm, the race starts at 2pm," she said.

"And we’d ask everyone to certainly use public transport as much as possible to get into the city. It is very busy, with 33,000 women participating, we would ask you to bring raingear, if it's going to be raining, or if it's the opposite, sun cream if it's going to be very warm."

Patchy light rain with late scattered showers are forecast for Leinster today, with maximum temperatures of 15C.

Solar UV Index for today Monday. Moderate for all areas. — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 5, 2017