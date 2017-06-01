Thousands to benefit as Beaumont opens new dialysis centre

Thousands of patients will benefit from a new dialysis centre at Beaumont Hospital, which opens officially today.

The unit will increase capacity from 20 to 34 stations.

It increases the number of patients that can be accommodated, and allows them to undergo treatment in a far better environment.

Joint clinical director of the Beaumont Transplant Directorate Conall O'Seaghdha said: "Before this, a dialysis patient would have to travel into Beaumont three times per week for a four-hour treatment session in the basement of the hospital - a cramped and dark environment," he said.

"To go from that situation to what we have now is transformative."

The increase in stations means that treatment can be provided through the working day, rather than having to run through the day and night as was previously the case.