Thousands raised to bring body of Irish emigrant home from Canada

Friends of a Wicklow native, who died in a car crash in Canada, are raising money for his family to bring his body home to Ireland.

Sean Maher, 39, passed away on Sunday following a car crash.

Originally from Ballinglen, Co. Wicklow, he had emigrated to Calgary.

Family friend Eimear O Neill set up a GoFundMe page to support Sean's partner Leane and their four-year-old twin sons in the wake of his "devastating passing".

Sean with his family

"Sean was a loving partner and father of twin boys," she says. "The money will go directly to the family and will help them cover costs such as flights to and from Ireland, wage loss and funeral costs, etc."

Family and friends have been "overwhelmed" by the donations they have received. So far over $37k (€26k) has been raised for Sean's family.

Sean has been fondly remembered in a tribute by his local GAA club, Annacurra GAA.

"We remember today a wonderful Annacurra GAA man who passed away in Canada. Sean 'Slinger' Maher, partner, father, son, brother, friend, gentleman, footballer. Farewell Sean.

"Thoughts and sincerest sympathies are with his family, friends and community. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm."

To donate to the GoFundMe click here