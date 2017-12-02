Thousands protest in Portlaoise to save Midlands Regional Hospital

Thousands of people attended a protest over hospital services in Portlaoise, County Laois this evening.

The marchers were addressed by a number of local politicians - including Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan.

The protestors marched into town from six different directions, converging at a stage which had been erected on Main Street, Portlaoise.

The rally called on the government to ’Save the Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise’ - with marchers carrying candles and ’hands off our hospital’ banners.

Incredible turnout 4 #Light4Lives (20,000 according 2 Gardaí). Deafening roars: OUR LIVES MATTER! This isn't going away, @SimonHarrisTD pic.twitter.com/jPwBAzfwKZ — SaveMRHP (@SaveMRHP) December 2, 2017

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan addressed the crowds in his constituency along with other local politicians who gathered to hear what the marchers had to say.

The HSE has proposed the downgrading of the hospital in Portlaoise - prompting the creation of a ’hands off our hospital’ campaign - and tonight’s Light for Lives rally.

Demo march in Portlaoise. Save our Hospital. Hope ur listening Minister Flanagan #Portlaoise Hospital pic.twitter.com/iHZeBNpGkL — brendan (@brendandunne84) December 2, 2017