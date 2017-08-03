Thousands of patients receive unnecessary treatment following IT glitch

A glitch in the HSE's computer system may have led to thousands of patients being given unnecessary treatments.

A range of scans including X-rays and ultrasounds are affected by the faulty software which could have given the wrong result to 25,000 people.

The Irish Times reported the problems which is linked to the 'less than symbol' makes symptoms appear worse than they are.
