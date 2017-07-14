Thousands in Offaly hit with boil water notice after E-coli found in supply

Thousands of people in Offaly have been issued with a boil water notice after an E-coli detection.

Birr, Dunkerrin and Banagher water supplies are all affected by the precautionary notice.

Irish Water and Offaly County Council say they are working with the HSE to ensure that a safe and compliant supply of water is returned to the almost 10,000 customers served by the water supply as soon as possible.