Thousands gather in Phoenix Park to race against the homeless epidemic

Over 2,000 people turned out this morning for the Dublin Simon Community's Home Run.

Runners, walkers and joggers gathered in the Phoenix Park shortly before 10am this morning to take part in the organisation's 34th Home Run event.

Sam McGuinness from the Dublin Simon Community was delighted with today's turnout.

He said: "It’s fantastic to see such a great turn out today, it highlights the level of concern that the public have for all the adults, children and families who are being traumatised by homelessness.

"This is a really important fundraiser for us and the funds raised by our supporters will enable us to provide accommodation, health care and supports to those who are relying on us each day. We can’t thank people enough for helping us to rebuild the lives of those who have been so heavily impacted by this crisis.”

Dublin Simon Community provides services to over 3,500 people in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Meath who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.