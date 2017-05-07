Thousands expected at second day of WellFest

This year's Annual WellFest continues today in Dublin's Herbert Park.

It focuses on healthy lifestyles for families and includes cooking demonstrations, physical fitness workouts and healthy living lectures.

Director Anthony Kelly says when they started it three years ago their aim was to be the Electric Picnic of fitness.

He says a healthy living is important at every age, so this is aimed at families.

"I think it's important to get that message out to kids as well, that families need to be active rather than sitting indoors all the time and also eating healthily," he said.

"So I think if they come along this weekend, they'll really experience that."