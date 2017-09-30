Thousands expected at Dublin pro-choice rally; pro-life campaign holds awareness event

Thousands of people are expected on the streets of Dublin later to call for change to our abortion laws.

The March for Choice is the first major rally since the Government set an indicative timescale of early summer 2018 for a referendum on the 8th Amendment.

The existing Eighth Amendment of the constitution affords equal rights to pregnant women and unborn children. Added to the constitution in 1983, the amendment recognises an unborn child's right to life.

Terminations are currently only permitted when the life of the mother is at risk and the maximum penalty for accessing an illegal abortion in Ireland is 14 years in prison.

With the prospect of a referendum having been on the horizon for some time, pro-choice and anti-abortion advocates have already been long campaigning on the issue. Those efforts are set to intensify now that a time frame has been set for the vote.

The rally in Dublin is the first big set-piece since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced on Tuesday that a referendum will likely be called in May or June next year. Counter protests are expected.

Today's rally will assemble at the Garden of Remembrance on Parnell Square from 1.30pm, before marching on Dáil Éireann at 2pm.

A pro-choice rally is also planned outside the Irish Embassy in London today.

Meanwhile, the Pro Life Campaign is holding an awareness event at the bottom of Grafton Street (at junction with Suffolk Street) at 1pm today. Similar events will be held at 21 locations throughout the country during the day, where volunteers of the Pro Life Campaign will distribute literature to members of the public.

A parliamentary body has been established to advise on wording for the referendum.

The Committee on the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution is considering a report from Judge Mary Laffoy, who chaired a specially-designed Citizens Assembly of 99 people who deliberated and voted on the issue.

The assembly called for article 40.3.3, which was altered under the Eighth Amendment, to be removed from the Constitution.

It said it should be replaced by a provision which placed the onus on politicians to pass laws on termination of pregnancy, rights of the unborn and pregnant women's rights.