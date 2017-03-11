Thousands expected at 'Career Zoo' weekend at Dublin Convention Centre

More than 7,000 professionals are heading to the Convention Centre in Dublin this weekend for a high-tech and bio-tech 'Career Zoo'.

Irish and multinational employers are looking for new talent and there will also be a series of workshops and talks.

Director, Jackie Slattery, says it is a chance to meet with some of the country's most exciting employers.

She said: "We have a range of employers, both Irish and multinational, who are looking to meet and hire professional candidates in areas like tech, biotech, engineering, finance, sales and lots of other areas.

"Beside the recruitment element of the event, we also have lots of workshops, panel discussions and talks going on throughout the day."