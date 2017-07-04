Thosuands expected to march at Dáil today over cath lab facilities for South East

Thousands are expected to march on the Dáil this lunchtime over cath lab facilities at University Hospital Waterford .

It follows the recent death of Thomas Power, who suffered a heart attack on Father's Day last month, while being transferred by ambulance to Cork.

His death re-ignited community calls for a 24 hour Cath-Lab for Waterford.

Hilary O'Neill, of the South East Patient Advocacy Group, is calling on people from across the entire southeast region to travel to Dublin and converge on the Dáil.

"We are converging outside the Dáil between 12:30pm and 12:45pm and there will be a delegation of various members of campaign groups for 24/7 cardiac care for the South East going into the Dáil to meet members of the Oireachtas, we've been invited to a meeting," she said.

Meanwhile, there are also fears today over a shortage of ambulances, according to the Irish Independent.

They reported that there are six counties with only one ambulance on duty.

The six counties are Donegal, Carlow, Sligo, Meath, Longford and Laois.