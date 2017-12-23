Those affected by Donegal flooding set to benefit from Floods Appeal

Over 70 households, businesses and community organisations affected by flooding in Donegal earlier this year are set to benefit from money raised by the Donegal Floods Appeal.

The Irish Red Cross are currently distributing €150,000 from the fundraiser which was set up to help those who were affected by heavy rainfall which devastated the northwest in August.

To date €210,000 has been raised via direct donations and events such as concerts and community fundraisers.

Affected groups are currently receiving payments from €500 to €4000 euro in a bid to assist their recovery.