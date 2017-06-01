This is the fastest-growing baby name in Ireland

Muhammad is the fastest-growing baby name in Ireland, making it into the top 100 boys' names for the first time.

Figures from the CSO for 2016 show that Jack has missed out on number one boys' name spot it held for 10 years, to be replaced with James. The next most popular boys' names are Daniel, Conor and Sean.

Emily is still the most popular girls' name for the sixth year in a row, while Grace is in second. Ava, Lucy and Amelia jointly with Sophie rounded out the top five.

Amelia was most popular for baby girls in Dublin City and Cork City. Mia led the list in Waterford City while in Galway city, Fiadh was most popular.

Fifty years ago (1966), John and Mary led the lists.

In the last year, Muhammad, Louis, Lucas Josh, Jason and Ollie had most growth in popularity for boys' names, while Willow, Matilda, Harper, Heidi and Zoey showed the most growth for girls.

Muhammad jumped 36 places in the rankings since 2015, up from 119 to 83 in 2016 to make it the only new entrant into the top 100 names for boys.

Murphy, Kelly, O’Brien, Ryan and Walsh were the five most popular surnames of newborns registered in 2016.