This is the average full-time wage in Ireland

The average wage of full-time workers last year was €45,611, according to the CSO.

In its latest report on annual earnings it says the average salary has risen slightly to €36,519, from €36,519 in 2015.

This compares to an annual increase of 1.2% in 2015 from €36,090 in 2014.

Average annual earnings for full-time employees in 2016 were €45,611 (up 1.2% on 2015) while the average for part-time employees were €16,597 (an increase of 1.6%).

Statisticians say total earnings rose to €61.2bn in 2016, an increase of 4% on 2015.

the total cost of employing labour increased by 4.1% in 2016 with total annual labour costs reaching €70.8bn.