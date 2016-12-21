This is how many people will be spending Christmas Day in emergency accomodation

Almost 7,000 people will be spending Christmas Day in emergency accommodation.

The Simon Communities report being issued today also says there was a 26 percent increase in people turning to their organisation for support over a two year period.

The charity provides support and services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness every year.

National Spokesperson Niamh Randall, says there is ongoing pressure in the Private Rented Sector: "There have been significant shifts in policy during 2016, certainly rebuilding Ireland and the rental strategy.

"What we really need to ensure is that there is ongoing action.

"We keep people in the homes that they have and we support people coming out of homelessness aswell.

"Because the real way to end homelessness is to move people into homes of their own and providing support.

"At this point we are offering temporary, short term solutions."