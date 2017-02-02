This is how many people are on hospital trolleys across the country

There has been a fall in the number of patients on trolleys across the country.

Latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show there are 517 people waiting on a bed - down from 601 yesterday.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded with 42 people on trolleys - followed by University Hospital Galway where the number stands at 37.

Meanwhile, Tallaght Hospital in Dublin is warning of long delays at its emergency department - and is urging patients to go to their GP before attending the ED.