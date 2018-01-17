Third arrest in relation to alleged money laundering

Gardaí from the Money Laundering Investigation Unit (MLIU) at the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) have made a third arrest in relation to the alleged money laundering of funds from a Life Assurance company.

The man, aged 48, was arrested this morning in Longford.

He will be charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before Athlone District Court at 10.30am.

Two other men in their 20s were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation yesterday.